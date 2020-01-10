Social work is the key to happiness, say psychologists

By Express News Service

‘How to deal with depression’ is a question most youngsters ask themselves. At the conclave, an eminent panel of mental health experts attempted to decode the looming D-word and explain what exactly the proverbial ‘pursuit of happiness’ actually entails. “I see happiness and depression as two separate entities,” says counselling psychologist Saras Bhaskar. “Being happy involves planning, prioritising, organising and some self-discipline.”

Saras also stated the five reasons why Indian students become depressed in her view: parent and peer influence, academic pressure and career path, identity conflicts, self-imposed grandiosity and love relationships. Well-known neurophysician Dr ES Krishnamoorthy explained the science behind being happy. “According to the Genetic Theory of Happiness, there is a ‘micro umbrella’ and a ‘macro umbrella’.

The former is related to the impact and investment you make in your microenvironment — your family, friends. Then there is a macro umbrella, which relates to what you do for your community. What is interesting is that the macro umbrella is stimulated not through material rewards but through altruism — what you can do for others, without expecting reward. This means that we are hardwired to feel happy when we contribute to communities.”