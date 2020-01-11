A reminder to thank your hands

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: At CES 2020, which normally brings in news of gaming gadget innovations for the year, Sony announced the riveting piece of news which included — not the PS5 console itself, but its logo. That’s right, the new logo for the next generation console was announced which unsurprisingly had no change from its predecessor, except for the number. Now that the letdown is past us, there are a few relatively encouraging announcements in CES.

Portable gaming tech is in, with Razer releasing a mobile-gaming controller called ‘Razer Kishi’. The gamepad which can be directly connected to the phone, is supposed to be an improvement of the Razer Junglecat (which looked like a mini Nintendo Switch) that released last year. Now all the company needs to do is make their gadget actually affordable, so we’ll have a larger crowd of professional PUBG mobile and Call of Duty players to handle.

Speaking of using your fingers on controllers, I conclude this article with the review of a game that reminded me of how efficient our hands are, and that we should not take their functionality for granted. As followers of this column might know, I consider Simulators with bad physics to be the peak of gaming entertainment. This time it is about Hand Simulator: Survival, which released in December. Available for the PC on Steam, Survival differs from the earlier Hand Simulator games on a key aspect — it is set in a lonely island with a lot of coconut trees.

Hand Simulator: Survival will undoubtedly be one of the most frustrating games you can play on a laptop. The training room is of absolutely no help. It would take you 15 minutes to master the art of picking up a coconut, and then promptly dropping it. The game has an online version, where your game-hands will truly realise the perils of survival in an island. Watch out for falling coconuts and enemies who will throw rocks at you. This game is raw human with/against human cooperation/combat till the final coconut remains. I rate the game a total of two fingers out of ten, because — peace, I give up.