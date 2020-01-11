Home Cities Chennai

A reminder to thank your hands

At CES 2020, which normally brings in news of gaming gadget innovations for the year, Sony announced the riveting piece of news which included — not the PS5 console itself, but its logo .

Published: 11th January 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: At CES 2020, which normally brings in news of gaming gadget innovations for the year, Sony announced the riveting piece of news which included — not the PS5 console itself, but its logo. That’s right, the new logo for the next generation console was announced which unsurprisingly had no change from its predecessor, except for the number. Now that the letdown is past us, there are a few relatively encouraging announcements in CES.

Portable gaming tech is in, with Razer releasing a mobile-gaming controller called ‘Razer Kishi’. The gamepad which can be directly connected to the phone, is supposed to be an improvement of the Razer Junglecat (which looked like a mini Nintendo Switch) that released last year. Now all the company needs to do is make their gadget actually affordable, so we’ll have a larger crowd of professional PUBG mobile and Call of Duty players to handle.

Speaking of using your fingers on controllers, I conclude this article with the review of a game that reminded me of how efficient our hands are, and that we should not take their functionality for granted. As followers of this column might know, I consider Simulators with bad physics to be the peak of gaming entertainment. This time it is about Hand Simulator: Survival, which released in December. Available for the PC on Steam, Survival differs from the earlier Hand Simulator games on a key aspect — it is set in a lonely island with a lot of coconut trees.

Hand Simulator: Survival will undoubtedly be one of the most frustrating games you can play on a laptop. The training room is of absolutely no help. It would take you 15 minutes to master the art of picking up a coconut, and then promptly dropping it. The game has an online version, where your game-hands will truly realise the perils of survival in an island. Watch out for falling coconuts and enemies who will throw rocks at you. This game is raw human with/against human cooperation/combat till the final coconut remains. I rate the game a total of two fingers out of ten, because — peace, I give up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp