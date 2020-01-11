Home Cities Chennai

CMDA working on a proposal to reduce delay in getting PWD’s NOC

This comes as developers and officials claim that planners irrespective of the water body categories are approaching the PWD for NOC.

Published: 11th January 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to reduce the delay in obtaining no objection certificates (NOC) from the Public Works Department (PWD), the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has called for a high-level meeting to list out critical water bodies, for which the NOCs are most necessary.

This comes as developers and officials claim that planners irrespective of the water body categories are approaching the PWD for NOC.

It is learnt that the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) as well as the CMDA officials have approached the housing secretary to initiate discussion with the higher-level officials of PWD to list out critical locations wherein the NOC from PWD is most necessary within the Greater Chennai Corporation area, in which the CMDA may use discretion in giving planning permissions.

A top Housing Department source told Express, “CREDAI wants the number of NOCs issued to be reduced. Hence, attempts are being made to reduce the time taken to process planning applications.”
Sources in the construction sector told Express that usually planners, irrespective of the categories of the water bodies, are approaching the PWD to issue NOC. “This is time-consuming and it takes nearly eight months to get NOC; the conditions specified are also difficult to comply,” the sources added.

This comes as a large number of cases are pending in courts seeking planning permission to build structures on or near water bodies. It is learnt that CMDA officials are now drawing flak over allegations of allowing construction of Semmancherry Police Station on the Thamaraikeni lake bed in Sholinganallur.
According to a report by Comptroller and Auditor General of India, many urban lakes, which are key to water security of the city and are also known as flood carriers, disappeared or shrunk between 1979 to 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp