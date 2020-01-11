CMDA working on a proposal to reduce delay in getting PWD’s NOC

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to reduce the delay in obtaining no objection certificates (NOC) from the Public Works Department (PWD), the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has called for a high-level meeting to list out critical water bodies, for which the NOCs are most necessary.

This comes as developers and officials claim that planners irrespective of the water body categories are approaching the PWD for NOC.

It is learnt that the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) as well as the CMDA officials have approached the housing secretary to initiate discussion with the higher-level officials of PWD to list out critical locations wherein the NOC from PWD is most necessary within the Greater Chennai Corporation area, in which the CMDA may use discretion in giving planning permissions.

A top Housing Department source told Express, “CREDAI wants the number of NOCs issued to be reduced. Hence, attempts are being made to reduce the time taken to process planning applications.”

Sources in the construction sector told Express that usually planners, irrespective of the categories of the water bodies, are approaching the PWD to issue NOC. “This is time-consuming and it takes nearly eight months to get NOC; the conditions specified are also difficult to comply,” the sources added.

This comes as a large number of cases are pending in courts seeking planning permission to build structures on or near water bodies. It is learnt that CMDA officials are now drawing flak over allegations of allowing construction of Semmancherry Police Station on the Thamaraikeni lake bed in Sholinganallur.

According to a report by Comptroller and Auditor General of India, many urban lakes, which are key to water security of the city and are also known as flood carriers, disappeared or shrunk between 1979 to 2016.