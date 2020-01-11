Home Cities Chennai

Digital poet flirts with life

Life lessons, environmental effects and an ode to her father — this is what Dr Angela David’s book of poems Flirting with Life is all about

Published: 11th January 2020

By Shwetha Surendran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A few hours ahead of her debut book launch, Angela David and I sit facing each other as she quickly preps for the star-studded event. The face of the 25-year-old reflects a visible shyness and nervousness, and understandably so. But as we delve into a conversation about her book Flirting with Life and her love for poetry; a glow immediately sweeps across it. “I’ve been writing lyrics and poems ever since I was 13 and there’s just something so unreal about this experience of having my very own published book.  I don’t think it has sunk in yet,” she says. A doctor by education and a poet by choice, Angela has put her medicinal aspirations on hold over the past year, as she finds her footing in her family business and explores her passion for poetry.

Angela David  Ashwin Prasath

A journey that began with a teenage Angela’s interest in song-writing, soon gave way to poetry as she penned her first poem titled Rebirth. “I went through phases where I could never finish writing a poem or a song, but with Rebirth, I had enough content for three pages. It came from a need to express,” explains Angela. Ever since there’s been no stopping her. Finding a safe space to create within a WhatsApp group of friends aptly titled ‘Future Rock Stars’, Angela penned the poem Make that Change early last year. She posted it on social media, only to find that it had garnered a positive response from the readers. “I think what people like in my poetry is relatability. I’m not pretending to be as wise as Robert Frost or a modern-age Rumi. I want my poems to convey simple emotions that we can all relate to,” she says.

Featuring 22 of Angela’s poems and sprinkled with original doodles, Flirting with Life ranges in genres from first love and heartbreak to global warming. With a bonus section of four poems at the end of the book, it pays tribute to the poetic prowess of Angela’s father, Col David Devasahayam. “My father wrote poems as a young man and he’s always been the only poet I’ve ever looked up to. He also plays the role of my informal editor, and I’m very grateful for it. I have to say that my parents are my biggest cheerleaders,” says Angela.

Her writing process is simple. “I just wait for a topic that truly moves me and then I immediately try to capture that feeling on little notes on my phone. You can say that I’m a digital poet,” she adds with a laugh.Now with the debut of her book, Angela is already looking forward to a poetry-centric future. In Flirting with Life, the last line of one of her poems titled Dear you reads, “Greatness is written all over your fate.” And we sure hope that for you too, Angela!  

You can find more of Angela’s poetry at @angela_inspires on Instagram.‘Flirting with Life’ is available on Amazon, Flipkart and the Notion Press website. Hardcover priced at `330.

