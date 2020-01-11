Evicted families yet to get paid

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: None of the surveyed families resettled from Navalar Nedunchezhian Nagar and Pallavan Nagar to Perumbakkam received the monthly subsistence allowance of `2,500 for the entire period of 12 months, a recent study has found.

The families are entitled to the monthly allowance for a period of 12 months under the Integrated Cooum River Eco-Restoration Plan (ICRERP). This was introduced as an attempt to mitigate the effect of resettlement on families until they find new means of livelihood.

The study by Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities, found that 48 per cent of the surveyed families received only one installment of the allowance. The one-time shifting allowance of Rs 5,000 was provided to 97 per cent of families, although the remaining 3 per cent families have not received allowance after a year.