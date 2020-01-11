Gold, mobiles snatched in different incidents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery and two mobile phones were snatched in four different incidents in Chennai and Kancheepuram on Thursday and Friday.

In the first incident, M Saroja (75) a resident of Killai village in Sriperumbudur had gone to the GH for a checkup and was waiting at the bus stop to reach home on Thursday evening. “A man in his mid 30s approached her claiming that the government is providing money for the elderly ahead of Pongal. He made her remove her gold chain stating she might be denied if they saw the jewels on her,” said the police officer. When Saroja handed the five-sovereign chain to the man, he took to his heels. Sriperumbudur police registered a case. In the second incident, G Jayanthi (45) a resident of Kanniappan Nagar in Thiruninravur was walking back home from a supermarket on Thursday night. Two bike-borne men wearing helmets snatched her chain. Since she was carrying bags on both her hands she was not able to fight back, said the police. Thiruninravur police registered a case.

In the third incident, S Rakesh Nair (35), a native of Kerala was riding a cycle at 4am in Choolaimedu. A four-member gang waylaid him and threatened to hand over cash and mobile phone. When Rakesh refused, the gang hit him and snatched his phone,” said the police officer. Nungambakkam police registered a case.

In the fourth incident, N Krishnamoorthy (37) from Manali who works as a cab driver was waiting near the Villivakkam bus stop when two men attacked him and escaped with his mobile worth `20,000. Villivakkam police officials registered a case.