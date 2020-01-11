Keezhadi artefacts enthral visitors at book fair

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Artefacts excavated from Keezhaadi like terracotta pipes, bones of humped bull, ring wells, model of trenches, and Carnelian beads which are displayed alongside the annual Chennai Book Fair became an instant hit on Friday.

These artefacts, placed in an auditorium named ‘Keeladi-Eradi’ was thrown open at the 43rd Chennai Book Fair at YMCA Nandanam on Thursday.

The auditorium displays a variety of artefacts including potsherds with inscriptions of Tamil-Brahmi script, terracotta vessels and rings, which are more than 2500 years old. People also viewed excavation site through virtual reality.

Among the artefacts, detailed explanations for water management system, pottery industry and commerce were displayed based on analysis and findings by government.

According to the findings displayed, the long survival of the excavated materials is due to their considerable strength and quality of materials used for construction like bricks, lime-mortar, roof-tiles, and binding materials of ring wells.

The analysis, done at Vellore Institute of Technology, revealed that every specimen contained elements like silica, lime, ferrous, aluminium and magnesium.

The Arretine wares displayed, which have a unique design of roman patterns, throws light on the visits of Roman traders stationed at Alagangulam around 2nd century BC. Replicas of trenches from the excavated findings too highlight water management system. Various types of pots and lids connect prevailing tradition of pottery with history.