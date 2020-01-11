PIL to form SIT to probe allegations against Corporation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in Madras High Court for a directive to DVAC to register an FIR based on a complaint from Arappor Iyakkam alleging various irregularities in awarding contracts by Greater Chennai Corporation, to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and direct it to conduct a time-bound, independent, High Court-monitored investigation under Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC.

A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha, before which the petition came up, admitted it and also permitted the petitioner to implead Municipal Administration minister S P Velumani as a party respondent. It also directed the additional public prosecutor to file a status report.