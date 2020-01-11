Seeing colours through words

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Jyothsna. It means moonlight in Sanskrit. The soft white beams feature a lot in Jyothsna Phanija’s writings as her words become celebrations of light. Other colours and iridescent shades follow, too, to complete the mosaic of her memories which form only from her perceptions of touch, sound, taste and smell. She cannot see light, but she does feel it. The Hyderbad girl who completed her doctorate in English Literature from English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, was born with total blindness. She holds the record of being the youngest person, at 25, to complete PhD in English Literature from an Indian university.

Born in Kaikalur village in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, she grew up with challenges, but studied till class 10 at Andhra Blind Model High School, Narsapur. “I wanted to study History, Economics and Civics. Though I secured the highest marks in class 10, the principal of Kaikalur Government Junior College refused to give me admission in the college. This infuriated me and I took it as a challenge. Those two years, I was determined to show what people with disabilities can do,” she says.

Jyothsna topped in the state by securing 85.2 per cent marks, and received the Pratibha Award, a gold medal and a merit scholarship from the Andhra government. And the rest as they say is history. Soon, she secured one more gold medal as the topper of her class during her undergraduation in English Literature from Maris Stella College, Vijayawada. And later, her Masters and doctorate degrees at EFLU won her more accolades. Jyothsna completed her PhD specialising in Post Colonial women writers.

Even though she cleared National Eligibility Test in English in 2011, published ten research articles in books and journals, presented six papers at national seminars and conferences, Jyothsna continued to face humiliation in the interviews for teaching jobs. The interviewers often asked her questions like “How do you teach?’ ‘How do you control the class?’ ‘How do you take the attendance?’ and she used to get miffed at the trivial nature of questions. But she did not give up. She continued attending interviews, and finally got selected for the post of assistant professor of English, at ARSD College, (University of Delhi), where she currently teaches English Language and Literature to postgraduate and undergraduate students.

Talking about the tools and software, she uses, “Earlier, I used to study in Braille, but later upgraded to Job Access With Speech (JAWS), a software for visually challenged people. It’s a screen reader and has text-to-voice output. It has been an immense support and I rely heavily on it for reading and writing. The 30-year-old author has penned a book of poems titled Ceramic Evening, which has vignettes from her village and childhood adding to her mosaic of memories.

So what’s her idea of colours? And how does she infuse the same in her writing? “They take abstract forms and appear in my mind forming their own shapes,” she shares, adding that her training in classical Indian music adds to her perception. “The music flows through my words and it happens naturally.” Calling her husband Krishna as her inspiration and strength, she says, “I would never have come this far without him by my side.” In a casual banter, he enquires about her latest writing, to which she smiles and says “Nothing”. He gently reprimands, asking, “Why not? You are a writer. Make writing your everyday habit.” And while she pauses to refer something in her Vasant Kunj apartment, New Delhi, her three-year-old son asks her to narrate a story. It’s time to get back to writing another book, she tells us.