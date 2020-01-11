Swap for sustainability

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city Corporation is all set to host a two-day eco-friendly platform —Swap Shop on January 12 and 13. Residents can exchange recyclable and reusable products in their homes that are unusable with those who might find it useful.

Residents can bring books, washed clothes, utensils, kitchenware, home appliances, electronic products, wooden furnishing, toys, blankets, bedsheets, umbrellas, raincoats, briefcases, artificial jewellery, cycles, bags and even reusable footwear to the Swap Shops.

According to a statement from the civic body, the event will be held at the Tamil Nadu Housing Board Community Hall near Besant Nagar Bus Stand. Those who are unable to visit the Swap Shop on the given dates can leave their reusable and recyclable waste at designated collection centres in wards 170-182 in the Adyar zone of the city Corporation.

Those who bring recyclable objects in bulk will be rewarded by the Corporation. The items will be purchased by the Corporation itself, the statement said. The project has been initiated by Alby John, Deputy Commissioner, South Region, Greater Chennai Corporation. The Corporation officials urged residents to look at it, not as an opportunity to get rid of their waste, and bring objects that are in reusable condition.