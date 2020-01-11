Sway along to popular melodies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After enthralling Tamilians in the US last year, playback singers Vijay Prakash and Srinivas are all set to present their show Madai Thirandhu at Phoenix MarketCity today. The show will be an ode to composers and singers of the Tamil film industry. From SP Balasubrahmanyam’s popular hits to AR Rahman classics, music aficionados can plan to bookmark this weekend to immerse themselves in nostalgic, soul-soothing music.

Vijay Prakash

Talking about the two-hour-long concert, Srinivas says, “We will not only feature our songs but also sing songs by our favourite composers and singers — from yesteryear to newer voices. We have some fan favourite songs on the list too.” For Srinivas and Vijay, it is the chemistry which they share that has brought them together on stage to present a show that has been a hit in the US.

“Srinivas Sir and I go back 15 years. When I had sang a jingle, Srinivas sir came looking for me and congratulated me. We share a bonding since then. We wish to take this show to other countries like Australia and Singapore as well,” says Vijay. For the duo, however, the ultimate joy is to perform for Chennai audience.

The duo will not only present Tamil film songs, but also sing ragam-based songs where they will choose a ragam and sing a film song that falls under that tune. The concert will be held at 6.30 pm. Tickets for the concert are priced at `299 and `499 and are available at grabmyticket.com.