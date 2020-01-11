To the sound of chirping

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A handful of people will not be able to conserve enough resources for the seven billion people that currently inhabit the Earth. But a handful can lead the change. The Margazhi Bird Utsavam, organised by Care Earth Trust in collaboration with HCL Technologies, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department (TNFD) and Conservation Authority of Pallikaranai Marshland (CAPM), conducted bird watching tours throughout the Tamil month of Margazhi. “During this time, around 174 species of birds flock to the marshland, of which 64 species are migratory birds,” said RJ Ranjit Daniels, trustee of Care Earth Trust.

He was addressing an audience of scouts and guides, from classes seven to nine from six government schools around the city, on Friday. “These birds are like guests in our city. We do not welcome our guests with plastic waste and pollution. We must clean up the place and give them good food, so that they have a nice time staying with us and will come back again,” he explained. Thunderous applause resonated in the multipurpose convention room at HCL Technologies in Sholinganallur, as Daniels finished his address. As part of the Margazhi Bird Utsavam, Care Earth Trust, HCL Tech, TNFD and CAPM had organised 13 bird watching tours. Around 500 people attended the tours and three were awarded for their exceptional photographs of the birds at the Pallikaranai marshland.

“Much effort has been put into restoring the Pallikaranai marshlands. In 2002, we only had around 80 species of birds present. That number has increased annually because of all the efforts put into restoring the biodiversity of the marshland. It is our responsibility to take up clean and environment-friendly practices on an individual level,” said Santha Sheela Nair, retired IAS officer, who was also part of the panel. A photo exhibition had been set up in the corridor outside the hall. Mesmerising shots of the Asian Openbill, Pied Avocet and various moorhens were on display. Students and employees alike had huddled around the exhibits, admiring pictures and comparing them to others. The conference ended with a foot-tapping performance by The Bamboo Music Group from Kerala.