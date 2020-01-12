Home Cities Chennai

AAI request people living around Chennai Airport not to burn waste in 'Bhogi'

Bhogi celebration is the customary bonfire preceding Pongal, the harvest festival of Tamil Nadu.

Pongal celebrations. (File Photo)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Airport authority of India (AAI) has issued an advisory requesting the people staying in the proximity of Chennai Airport to not burn waste materials which create thick smoke during 'Bhogi' celebrations.

"In 2018, the airfield was covered with thick smoke emanating from the bonfire reducing visibility at Chennai Airport which in turn lead to diversions/cancellations/ delays of flights, much to the inconvenience of passengers. Nearly 73 departures and 45 arrivals were affected," read the AAI advisory.

"However, during 2019 Bhogi, through intense sensitisation among public and communities around Chennai Airport, we could minimise the effect of the bonfire, leading to fewer disruptions in air traffic," it added.

"This time around, as a precautionary measure and to avoid any flight disruptions, we sincerely request public staying in the proximity of airport not to burn waste materials which create thick smoke during 'Bhogi'," read the advisory.

