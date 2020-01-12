Chennai: Police hand over lost phones to owners

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 160 mobile phones that were lost in Mylapore police jurisdiction were handed over to the owners by Deputy Commissioner of Police on Saturday. The phones lost in 2019 were traced by a special team.

"The ones lost in robbery and snatching are not included. Only those missed while travelling, at shopping complexes or public places are handed over. Many snatched mobiles were traced too but will be handed over after producing in court," said Deshmukh Sekhar Sanjay, DCP (Mylapore). The lost phones were sold in second-hand market by miscreants, said the police.