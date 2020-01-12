Dial it down, please: IIT-Madras students to Saarang organisers

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students of IIT Madras allege that their ongoing annual cultural festival 'Saarang' has recorded decibel levels higher than the prescribed limit. The noise pollution norms allow 45 dB(A) during the night and 55 dB(A) in day time for a residential area. It is alleged that last night levels at the open-air theatre (OAT) were recorded at 110 dB(A). The theatre is located about 200 metres from the designated habitat of blackbucks.

The occupants of Sabarmati Hostel located next to the OAT had sent several complaint mails to cultural secretaries in the past few days. Express accessed a few mails where they express their plight and fears. Some of them have threatened to lodge police complaints too. One of the student cultural secretaries said that the decibel level had clocked 85 dB(A) but was 'within limits'.

CH Padma, Chennai Wildlife Warden said that high-decibel sounds definitely disturb the blackbuck habitat. "The IIT administration, which takes pride in having wildlife inside their campus, should take measures to protect it," she added.

"IIT Madras is classified as a residential area and the decibel levels should be under 45 dB(A). We will visit and measure the decibel levels and instruct the organisers accordingly," S Vijayarajan, District Environment Engineer at the State pollution control board told Express.

Environment Secretary Shambu Kallolikar said that the department will issue a notice to the institution and seek an explanation.

IIT Madras in a response to the queries said, "The noise levels are being checked frequently and they are compliant". Saarang, which concludes on Sunday with musical maestro Shankar Mahadevan blockbuster night, is expected to have a footfall of 80,000 people.