Home Cities Chennai

Dial it down, please: IIT-Madras students to Saarang organisers

The occupants of Sabarmati Hostel located next to the OAT had sent several complaint mails to cultural secretaries in the past few day

Published: 12th January 2020 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

The Open Air Theater fitted with high niose speakers illuminated with LEDs and Halogen lights for the annual social and cultural festival 'IITM Sarang' at IIT Madras in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)

The Open Air Theater fitted with high niose speakers illuminated with LEDs and Halogen lights for the annual social and cultural festival 'IITM Sarang' at IIT Madras in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students of IIT Madras allege that their ongoing annual cultural festival 'Saarang' has recorded decibel levels higher than the prescribed limit. The noise pollution norms allow 45 dB(A) during the night and 55 dB(A) in day time for a residential area. It is alleged that last night levels at the open-air theatre (OAT) were recorded at 110 dB(A). The theatre is located about 200 metres from the designated habitat of blackbucks.

The occupants of Sabarmati Hostel located next to the OAT had sent several complaint mails to cultural secretaries in the past few days. Express accessed a few mails where they express their plight and fears. Some of them have threatened to lodge police complaints too. One of the student cultural secretaries said that the decibel level had clocked 85 dB(A) but was 'within limits'.

CH Padma, Chennai Wildlife Warden said that high-decibel sounds definitely disturb the blackbuck habitat. "The IIT administration, which takes pride in having wildlife inside their campus, should take measures to protect it," she added.

"IIT Madras is classified as a residential area and the decibel levels should be under 45 dB(A). We will visit and measure the decibel levels and instruct the organisers accordingly," S Vijayarajan, District Environment Engineer at the State pollution control board told Express.

Environment Secretary Shambu Kallolikar said that the department will issue a notice to the institution and seek an explanation.

IIT Madras in a response to the queries said, "The noise levels are being checked frequently and they are compliant". Saarang, which concludes on Sunday with musical maestro Shankar Mahadevan blockbuster night, is expected to have a footfall of 80,000 people.

An affected student shared with Express a video taken from inside her hostel room on Friday night when DubVision, a popular Dutch DJ, was performing. The video showed window glasses dangerously vibrating. Express measured the noise levels using mobile-based application both inside and outside OAT and the average decibel level was 90 dB(a) and the peak was 110 dB(a).
Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saarang organisers Saarang IIT Madras students to Saarang organisers
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp