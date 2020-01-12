Home Cities Chennai

Express Impacts life of herbal park

Corporation officials said that it took over a week to clear the vegetation due to the park’s huge area.

Published: 12th January 2020 06:38 AM

Workers painting along the footpath in Otteri Herbal park | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has swung into action after an Express report on Otteri herbal park’s poor maintenance. The park has been cleared of untamed vegetation and garbage has been cleared out from its premises. The report titled ‘Rs 3 lakh spent every month, but herbal park in shambles’ was published on December 29.

R Rajendran, president of the Herbal Park Welfare Association said, “Work has begun, and although it’s not completely over, people have already been noticing the difference.” Overgrown vegetation that covered much of the park grounds, preventing access to the concrete structure, has also been cleared.

Corporation officials said that it took over a week to clear the vegetation due to the park’s huge area. “We have also asked the contractor to construct eight well-type rainwater harvesting structures in the premises,” the official said. Express had earlier reported that toilets remained unclean for months and benches were broken. The park is visited by over 500 people every day, including children. The maintenance of the park has been tendered out to a private agency at an estimated value of `49 lakh.

TREES FED. WATCHMEN?
The park has 621 trees and is watered by 40,000 litres of treated sewage. Operators of the treatment plant said that two more tanks were needed to ensure that water reaches all trees. Meanwhile, the park’s watchmen say that their salary dues are yet to be settled

