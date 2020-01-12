Monday Charity Club: 50 years of sharing and caring

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: What started as a small effort by 20 housewives to help the needy 50 years ago has now turned into an organisation which strives for social causes. Monday Charity Club founded by philanthropist Savithri Vaithi has been helping underprivileged students, senior citizens and families since the 70s.

The club’s 50th anniversary was celebrated on Saturday along with its 200-odd members. Through the organisation, Vaithi and others have helped many by providing support in the form of education, shelter, healthcare and more.

“In the initial days, we did not have funds or people to help many. We used to make food at home and distribute it. We rented a space at Chromepet to start an old age home. Then, we used to bring curtains from home to be used as bedsheets. We used to conduct garage sales and with money used to buy items,” said Kamala Rangachari, a member from 1980s.

Vishranthi, a old age facility at Tiruvanmiyur was one of the many successful programs started by the club. The facility now accommodates 200-odd senior citizens. The club has started a series of welfare programmes such as medical ‘Dhanvantri scheme’, a book bank scheme to lend books to underprivileged and ‘Undrukol’, a scheme to assist elderly.

