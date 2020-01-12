Home Cities Chennai

Monday Charity Club: 50 years of sharing and caring

Vishranthi, a old age facility at Tiruvanmiyur was one of the many successful programs started by the club.

Published: 12th January 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Lakshmi Menon, CEO, The New Indian Express distributes welfare schemes during the Golden jubilee celebrations of the club, on Saturday | R satish babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: What started as a small effort by 20 housewives to help the needy 50 years ago has now turned into an organisation which strives for social causes. Monday Charity Club founded by philanthropist Savithri Vaithi has been helping underprivileged students, senior citizens and families since the 70s.

The club’s 50th anniversary was celebrated on Saturday along with its 200-odd members. Through the organisation, Vaithi and others have helped many by providing support in the form of education, shelter, healthcare and more.

“In the initial days, we did not have funds or people to help many. We used to make food at home and distribute it. We rented a space at Chromepet to start an old age home. Then, we used to bring curtains from home to be used as bedsheets. We used to conduct garage sales and with money used to buy items,” said Kamala Rangachari, a member from 1980s.

Vishranthi, a old age facility at Tiruvanmiyur was one of the many successful programs started by the club. The facility now accommodates 200-odd senior citizens. The club has started a series of welfare programmes such as medical ‘Dhanvantri scheme’, a book bank scheme to lend books to underprivileged and ‘Undrukol’, a scheme to assist elderly.

Over 5,000 artists to perform Tamil art forms
Chennai: The city will witness over 5,000 artists perform traditional Tamil art forms. The two-day festival will showcase around 100 different art forms and 50 plays. The crowd-funded event is organised by Loyola College and Alternative Media Centre to encourage performances on social issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp