Two students run over by bus

In another accident, an unidentified vehicle fatally knocked down a woman conservancy worker of the city corporation in Mandaveli on Saturday morning.

Published: 12th January 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Angeline Rose and Rahmatullah

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a tragic accident, two of three college students riding triples on a bike were mowed down by a government bus on Friday evening at Oragadam. The third student is in the hospital. Police say the trio were returning after Pongal celebrations in their private polytechnic college when the accident happened.

The deceased were identified as Rahmatullah (19), a third-year Mechanical engineering student, and Angeline Rose (18), a third-year Computer Science student. The third rider who was injured is Arshidha, a first-year Mechanical Engineering student. The accident happened when Rahmatullah, who was riding the two-wheeler, tried to overtake a mini-van while descending the Oragadam flyover.  

“Their vehicle skid and the trio fell on the road. The rider and Angeline fell to the right side of the bike, and were run over by an SETC bus that was coming behind them. Arshidha fell to the other side, and escaped with injuries,” said the police. The driver Kumar has been booked for negligence while driving.  
Hit and run

In another accident, an unidentified vehicle fatally knocked down a woman conservancy worker of the city corporation in Mandaveli on Saturday morning. The deceased was identified as  Meenatchi (57).

