Brewing the start-up culture at MOP Vaishnav College for Women

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the relaxation of laws surrounding entrepreneurship, almost 1,300 creative minds have established successful businesses in 2019. To encourage and hone entrepreneurial skills, the student cabinet of the Ministry of Entrepreneurship Development at MOP Vaishnav College for Women organised MOP Bazaar 2019-20 over the weekend.

Students had set up stalls selling various products ranging from food products to decor items, on the campus. The event was inaugurated by Nina B Kothari, chairperson, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Ltd, who also picked three winners with the best business ideas.

The serpentine queue at the entry counter was an assuring sight — that young India wants to create, innovate, invent, and build jobs. Students from Loyola, DG Vaishnav College and New College were gathered here. “We first took around 15 minutes to browse through the stalls. Now we’re revisiting the ones that caught our attention,” said Fatima Azeez, a third-year B.Com student at Loyola College.

Stalls were selling serial lights, painted glass bottles, potted plants, phone cases, pop sockets, earrings, necklaces, embroidered cotton saris and even rejected merchandise from brands like Chanel and H&M. “Our products start from Rs 99. We have handmade soaps made by a friend, crop tops at Rs 299, kurtis starting at Rs 340 and a few casual shirts for men starting at Rs 299,” said Radhika, co-owner of the stall Buy@99.

As we walked around the bazaar, a triple-decker burger served at Foodstagram, and the gulab jamun cupcake by Vijaya R, caught our attention.

Gamers too had a field day at the event which had a few gaming stalls. Customers insisted on second, third and even fourth chances to try and win.

The Bazaar also featured a card reader and a stall that sold energy crystals and spiritual accessories. The students’ display of their creative product ideas ensured that customers kept pouring in.