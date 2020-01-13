Home Cities Chennai

Chennai’s gully boys spit verses in Tamil, Hindi, English against CAA, NRC

At least 20 rappers, singers and hip-hop dancers performed spontaneously. They rapped in Tamil, Hindi and English, as many students and migrant workers joined them to protest against CAA, NRC.

Published: 13th January 2020 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Independent rappers and hip hop artist gather in protest against CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park on Sunday. (Photo | Daniel J/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While several kinds of protests were held in Chennai against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens in previous weeks, it struck the city Gully Boy style on Sunday.

Independent rappers and hip-hop artists gathered at Anna Nagar tower park and used rap and hip-hop songs to protest.

Even though most were complete strangers, they performed as a team. As onlookers thronged the venue, one youth entered the central space and began beatboxing (mimicking drums).

Others in the crowd joined him.

They beatboxed an impromptu percussive tune as rappers attuned themselves to that tempo, before starting their performance.

At least 20 rappers, singers and hip-hop dancers performed spontaneously. They rapped in Tamil, Hindi and English, as many students and migrant workers joined them.

Lyrically satirical and humorous, the raps focused on secularism and equality.

“We have been passionate about rapping for a really long time. And rap music has always been used by artists across the world as a form to rebel; to express dissent and voice for rights,” said a 19-year-old rapper, who did not want to be named.

He added that the country was in turmoil with youngsters fighting for rights everywhere.

“This is the time for us to use our art to express dissent,” he said. 

