Denied lesser denomination of cash, Chennai man stones ATM kiosk 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man who lost his cool after an ATM denied him cash allegedly hurled stones at the kiosk. He was arrested in the wee hours of Sunday. Yuvan, a pavement dweller at Greams Road, worked as a drummer in funeral ceremonies and also did other odd jobs.

“On Saturday midnight, after failing to receive money from several kiosks in the city, Yuvan reached a private bank ATM in Anna Salai near Thousand Lights mosque. He wanted to withdraw Rs 200, but the machine had only Rs 500 notes. Angered over this, he began to hurl stones at the kiosk,” police said.

The security guard of a nearby kiosk tried to stop Yuvan and later alerted police. Patrol police handed him over to the Thousand Lights police. He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.