Mentally-ill Chennai man stabs elderly mother to death, detained in Nolambur

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her mentally-ill son in Nolambur on Saturday evening. The suspect has been detained at Nolambur police station. On Saturday evening, neighbours heard cries from Jayalakshmi’s house.

Upon reaching the house, they saw Jayalakshmi lying in a pool of blood. Veeraraghavalu (28), the victim’s son, was present in the room. The neighbours rushed her to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where Jayalakshmi was declared brought dead.

“Veeraraghavalu has been undergoing treatment for his mental illness. We have sent a memo to the Kilpauk Mental Health Institute and he will soon be admitted there under police supervision. He is not responding to our queries now,” said a police officer.

Jayalakshmi’s elder son who was away at the time has been informed of the death. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.