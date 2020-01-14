21-year-old riding triples killed as lorry hits bike

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old man, riding triples in a motorcycle with two of his friends, was killed after being hit by a speeding truck at Madhavaram on Sunday night. The deceased is identified as S Nithish Kumar, a resident of New Washermenpet police quarters, working at a private company in Ambattur.

“On Sunday night after finishing work, he was returning with his friends Yasar Arafath and Siva in a motorbike. While Nithish Kumar was driving the vehicle, his friends were riding pillion. When they were on the GST road near Madhavaram, a speeding truck knocked the motorbike from behind,” police said.

The body was sent to Stanley Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Madhavaram Traffic Investigation police have registered a case and further investigation is on to nab the lorry driver. Nithish Kumar is the son of Special Sub Inspector Shankar attached to the Royapuram Traffic Investigation Wing.