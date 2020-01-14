Chennai-bound SpiceJet flight faces technical snag
The SpiceJet plane operating in the Varanasi-Chennai sector developed the technical snag, yet it made a normal touchdown, a spokesperson of the airlines said.
CHENNAI: A SpiceJet flight between Varanasi and Chennai had a minor technical issue but made a normal landing in Chennai.
"A SpiceJet B737-800 aircraft operated SG-184 (Varanasi - Chennai) had a minor technical issue and made a normal landing in Chennai, today. Passengers were deplaned safely," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.
Two flights were affected due to bad weather at Chandigarh today.
A flight was diverted to Delhi. A Hyderabad - Chandigarh was diverted to Lucknow.
A GoAir flight between Srinagar and Chandigarh was cancelled due to poor weather at Srinagar. (ANI)