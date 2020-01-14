Man gets 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for marrying, impregnating minor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A District Mahila court on Monday convicted and sentenced a 29-year-old to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for marrying and impregnating a 16-year-old in 2017. Considering the physical and mental health of the victim, the court directed the State government to provide her `6 lakh from the victim compensation fund.

Special Public Prosecutor L Srilekha, submitted that the convict used to constantly meet the girl after school. “On September 10, 2017, the man upon knowing that the girl was alone in the house, abducted her to Puducherry, where he married her,” Srilekha submitted.

Police investigation revealed that the convict had previously married twice and had impregnated the minor. Denying the allegations, the defence counsel submitted that the case was not investigated properly and the entire incident took place in Puducherry, where the court had no jurisdiction. Judge RN Manjula dismissed the defence counsel’s arguments and observed that the accused took advantage of the victim and sexually assaulted her.