Not rooting for a route change

CHENNAI: Dilapidated shelters, lesser frequency of buses and improper maintenance of vehicles have always been burning concerns for bus commuters. Adding to their woes, diversions and sudden bus route changes leave them with no choice but to opt for other modes of transport, which might pinch their pockets. This is the problem that frequent commuters of bus number 88D are now facing.

The unannounced and abrupt change of this bus route after 25 years has caused the commuters of Kundrathur, Porur and Saidapet much suffering. The bus service which connects Kundrathur and West Saidapet was initially plying via Porur, Butt Road, Guindy, Saidapet and T Nagar. About 15 days back, the bus was suddenly rerouted through Butt Road, Kasi Theatre and Ashok Pillar to reach West Saidapet. Commuters, mostly comprising IT employees and students, are in a fix as there are just few buses connecting Saidapet and Guindy from Kundrathur.

“Mostly, the commuters from DLF IT Park and Kundrathur travel towards Guindy and Saidapet. It is also easy to switch buses from there. There aren’t many commuters for this bus on the Ashok Pillar route, and yet, the route has been changed, without any prior information. Conductors too do not inform us about the change till we ask them,” said Ravi, an IT employee.

Commuters rue that they were initially waiting for hours at Guindy and Saidapet only to be informed later that the bus route has been changed. A few others had to get down the bus after realising the sudden change.

As a result, the daily turnover too fell drastically. “Initially, the collection per day would be at least `10,000 and now the turnover is not more than `3,000. Weekends are worse. We have informed about the issue to the officials, but no action has been taken yet. Change of route for a bus service with good collection and patronage was uncalled for,” said Swamy RM, president, SVS-AAP State Transport Corporation Employees Union. Conductors and drivers said that the timings of the bus changed due to this new route and the commuters hold them responsible.

R Vidhya, a regular commuter said, “After the change, we are forced to switch two or three buses to reach our destination. We are also spending double of what we paid initially.”

When contacted, the officials of Metropolitan Transportation Corporation said they will look into the patronage and make necessary changes.

