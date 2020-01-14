Home Cities Chennai

Six drown in five separate incidents

Published: 14th January 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six people, including an engineer, college student, fisherman and a school student drowned in different incidents in Chennai and Tiruvallur.

Elliot’s Beach
S Narasimha (22) from Mannarkudi and his cousin V Gokul (21) an engineering student at a private college in the city drowned at the Elliot’s beach. Police said, Narasimha came to the city to attend an interview conducted by ISRO.“The duo along with two others, Aravind Swamy and Arul Kumar reached the beach on Sunday afternoon. While swimming in the sea, Gokul and Narasimha were sucked in by a giant wave,” police said. While people managed to retrieve Narasimha, he was already dead. The body was sent to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem. Gokul’s body is still missing and a search is on.

Pulicat Lake
In another incident, Vignesh (28), a fisherman from Kasimedu had gone fishing with his friends at the Pulicat lake in Tiruvallur on Sunday night.He allegedly slipped and drowned into the water. Search for him went in vain and later, his body was washed ashore on Monday morning. Thirupalaivanam police have registered a case.Meanwhile, Kumari, a resident of Ponneri who works at a private company drowned in Pulicat lake while swimming on Sunday evening. 

Kanathur
A 15-year-old boy drowned in the sea at Kanathur on Sunday evening. The deceased, Mohammed Ismail is a Class 10 student at a private school in Mandaveli, police said. He reached the beach with four other friends and were playing in the water when Mohammed Ismail drowned. His body was retrieved and sent to GRH for post-mortem. Kanathur police have registered a case.

Avadi
In a similar incident, a 27-year-old mechanic slipped and fell into the Krishna canal in Thirumullaivoyal while fishing and drowned on Sunday. His body surfaced on Monday morning and was sent for post-mortem. Avadi Tank Factory police are investigating.

Sad tale
While two persons drowned in the sea off Elliot’s Beach in the city, two drowned in the Pulicat Lake. A 15-year-old boy lost his life while playing in the sea at Kanathur and in Avadi, a mechanic slipped and fell into the Krishna canal     

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp