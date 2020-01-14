Six drown in five separate incidents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six people, including an engineer, college student, fisherman and a school student drowned in different incidents in Chennai and Tiruvallur.

Elliot’s Beach

S Narasimha (22) from Mannarkudi and his cousin V Gokul (21) an engineering student at a private college in the city drowned at the Elliot’s beach. Police said, Narasimha came to the city to attend an interview conducted by ISRO.“The duo along with two others, Aravind Swamy and Arul Kumar reached the beach on Sunday afternoon. While swimming in the sea, Gokul and Narasimha were sucked in by a giant wave,” police said. While people managed to retrieve Narasimha, he was already dead. The body was sent to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem. Gokul’s body is still missing and a search is on.

Pulicat Lake

In another incident, Vignesh (28), a fisherman from Kasimedu had gone fishing with his friends at the Pulicat lake in Tiruvallur on Sunday night.He allegedly slipped and drowned into the water. Search for him went in vain and later, his body was washed ashore on Monday morning. Thirupalaivanam police have registered a case.Meanwhile, Kumari, a resident of Ponneri who works at a private company drowned in Pulicat lake while swimming on Sunday evening.

Kanathur

A 15-year-old boy drowned in the sea at Kanathur on Sunday evening. The deceased, Mohammed Ismail is a Class 10 student at a private school in Mandaveli, police said. He reached the beach with four other friends and were playing in the water when Mohammed Ismail drowned. His body was retrieved and sent to GRH for post-mortem. Kanathur police have registered a case.

Avadi

In a similar incident, a 27-year-old mechanic slipped and fell into the Krishna canal in Thirumullaivoyal while fishing and drowned on Sunday. His body surfaced on Monday morning and was sent for post-mortem. Avadi Tank Factory police are investigating.

Sad tale

