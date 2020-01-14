Soon, e-makeover for Perumbakkam depot

KV Navya By

CHENNAI: The Perumbakkam bus depot, opened just a little over two years ago, may soon be converted into an exclusive hub for electric buses, which would be rolled out shortly. The depot will have separate charging units, equipment for maintenance and space to accommodate around 200 buses, official sources told Express.

Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (MTC) buses, now operating from the depot, may be shifted to nearby termini, including Kannagi Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Adyar and Chemmenchery. According to sources, Perumbakkam was considered for the electric bus hub mainly due to hardships the MTC staff faced at the depot.

Around 500 employees, including drivers, conductors and technicians work at the depot and have to travel at least 3 km to buy food or medicines. Though there are vans to ferry the crew to the depot, they operate on a specified schedule. Once converted into an electrical bus hub, the private company that bags the bid will take over operations and employ its own crew.

Also, as Perumbakkam depot is only used for parking, the shifting of bus operations will also be smooth. Currently, 90 buses use the depot for parking. Many MTC employees consider Perumbakkam depot as a place for ‘punishment posting’ because several staff who involved in minor fights or other issues were transferred to Perumbakkam.

There are even conductors and drivers who travel from Kancheepuram or Puzhal for work at Perumbakkam. A conductor on condition of anonymity said that works for installing charging units had already begun at Perumbakkam. “Some higher authorities have informed us that we might soon be shifted to nearby termini and we were all happy to hear that as most of us have been seeking transfers.

Installation works mostly happen at nights,” he added. It may be recalled that unions of transport employees had raised objection to the launch of electric buses as they fear the operations of buses by private players will have an adverse effect on transport corporations. Union members suspect Perumbakkam may have been chosen for building the hub so that in case of protests, traffic would not be disrupted in the city. Currently, one electric bus owned by Ashok Leyland is plying on city roads on trial basis.