Valluvar Kottam story repeats: Protest, detain, release, protest

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six protestors at Valluvar Kottam were detained at the Thousand Lights police station and later released on Monday. They were detained on charges of unlawful assembly. The protesters, protesting against CAA, NPR and NRC, alleged that police manhandled them while forcing everyone into the van.

Vandana Viswanath, who was protesting alone without any placards was also detained on the same charges. “How can a single person protest be an ‘assembly’?” she questioned. “We repeatedly requested the police to show us section 41 of Madras Police act, by which they were arresting us. They did not pay heed to us and used undue force to grab and push us into the van,” she added.

The protesters said that only five women and a man were present, yet the police had deployed around 50 personnel. All the protestors were released on Monday evening and they have lodged a complaint against the police for manhandling them.