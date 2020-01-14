Home Cities Chennai

Woman kidnaps eight month old

A CCTV footage from the hospital showed the woman carrying the baby and hurriedly walking out of the hospital.

Published: 14th January 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An eight-month-old baby boy was allegedly kidnapped by a middle-aged woman from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Sunday. Police said, the boy named John, is the son of Johny and Ranthosh, natives of  Maharashtra, who are balloon sellers in the city.

“On Sunday evening, a woman approached the couple who had gone to Marina Beach and said that she wanted to feature the boy in a movie.  Believing this, the couple agreed and the woman took them to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital,” added an officer.

The woman later said she was taking the child to change his clothes and never returned. Following an extensive search, and not able to find the boy, the couple filed a complaint, which was registered by the police as a kidnapping case. 

A CCTV footage from the hospital showed the woman carrying the baby and hurriedly walking out of the hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp