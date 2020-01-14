Woman kidnaps eight month old

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An eight-month-old baby boy was allegedly kidnapped by a middle-aged woman from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Sunday. Police said, the boy named John, is the son of Johny and Ranthosh, natives of Maharashtra, who are balloon sellers in the city.

“On Sunday evening, a woman approached the couple who had gone to Marina Beach and said that she wanted to feature the boy in a movie. Believing this, the couple agreed and the woman took them to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital,” added an officer.

The woman later said she was taking the child to change his clothes and never returned. Following an extensive search, and not able to find the boy, the couple filed a complaint, which was registered by the police as a kidnapping case.

A CCTV footage from the hospital showed the woman carrying the baby and hurriedly walking out of the hospital.