 SI attacked by man running illegal dance bar

A policeman, who went as part of team raiding an illegal dance bar on ECR, was attacked by one of the suspects, on Tuesday. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A policeman, who went as part of team raiding an illegal dance bar on ECR, was attacked by one of the suspects, on Tuesday. 

The police version goes like this: A tip-off was received that a resort in ECR was hiring women to dance with their guests. Entry ticket for these parties organised by the resort were being sold exclusively online. 
Mamallapuram ASP Sundaravanan and his team rushed to the resort at Vada Nemmeli on Sunday night.

“As soon as they saw the police, the organisers fled the scene. One of the suspects attacked SI Kuppusamy with a bottle before running towards the beach. The officer was rushed to a nearby hospital. He is out of danger now,” say cops.     

While the two women dancers were let off with a warning, interrogation with the youngsters at the resort revealed that they paid upto Rs 10,000 for the party. It also came to light that the man who attacked the cop was Aravindan (30), who has taken the bar on lease. Three others, Sathish (24), Sathya (27) and Imran (29), have also been booked. Over a 100 bottles of liquor were also seized from the resort.

