Calcium in heart valve removed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals on Thursday removed calcified hard blocks in the heart valve using rotashock or rotatripsy” - a combination of ‘shock wave lithoplasty and rotablation- for the first time on an 81-year-old patient.



One of the most awaited technologies for managing the challenging calcium of coronary arteries- shock wave lithoplasty has been performed successfully by Sengottuvelu, senior consultant, interventional cardiologist, and a team to open a severely blocked artery.



Viswanathan of Adambakkam suffered very hard and calcified artery where conventional balloons even at a higher pressure failed.



Sengottuvelu said, “Many a time calcium in coronary arteries does not let conventional balloons even at extremely high pressures to dilate lesion and leads to unsatisfactory results in angioplasty. With the advent of shock wave, the most complex lesions can be handled easily with least rates of adverse events.”