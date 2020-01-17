Home Cities Chennai

Eatery told to pay Rs 15k for charging extra

Despite complaint to the manager, the hotel collected service tax against the MRP printed, which is unfair trade practice.

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A District Consumer Forum directed an eatery to provide a compensation of Rs 15,014 after it collected an excess of Rs 5 than the MRP for a  water bottle. William Angelo, a resident of Ambattur, purchased the water bottle along with parcel from the eatery at Chrompet in 2015.

On June 25, 2016 Angelo filed a petition stating that he and his friends purchased food and 1 litre mineral water, the MRP of which was Rs 22. However, the hotel collected 2% service charge of Rs 5.60 amounting to Rs 27 for the water.

With no proper reply, William issued a legal notice and filed a petition at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai ( South) seeking compensation of Rs 50,000.

The forum directed the hotel to refund a sum of Rs 14 being the service charges and to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental agony with the cost of Rs 5,000.

