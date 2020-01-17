Home Cities Chennai

This bakery in Chennai provides self-employment for children in conflict with law

Jobs created as NGO opens bakery kiosk at the observation home for children in conflict with law.

Published: 17th January 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Believed to be the first of its kind initiative in the country, a bakery here has provided self-employment opportunities to the inmates of Kellys Observation Home for children in conflict with law. Aided by Shoulders Foundation NGO, four adults, who were previous inmates of the home, are currently working at ‘Bake and Change’, located inside Directorate of Social Defense premises at Purasawakkam.

“We went to the observation home in 2016 to conduct an awareness campaign on entrepreneurial development and skill-based jobs. We held baking classes in the premises and surprisingly, a lot of children took interest,” said Manicka Bharathi, who heads the Shoulder’s Foundation. Bharathi along with B Robin, who previously worked for renowned hotels, have trained over 90 ‘Children in Conflict with Law’.

However, Bharathi and Robin felt like they were overlooking an important aspect -- whether the children, even after training, could land jobs outside the juvenile home.

“Despite being trained, it is not easy to get jobs outside as there is a taboo attached with children who were in conflict with the law.

“People look down upon us and refuse to employ us. So, many return to committing petty offences for money,” said one of the observation home inmates.

Few days ago, the NGO opened a kiosk at a cost of `25,000 inside the home premises so that the inmates can work there once their sentence terms get over. Currently, four persons aged between 17 and 19 years are working at the kiosk. Two minors, who help them, are earning stipends, and adults work here on salary basis.

While the ‘Bake and Change’ shop primarily caters to those within the Directorate of Social Defense premises, even outsiders can frequent the store to have tea, cookies, puffs or cakes. On pre-orders, they also prepare cinnamon rolls, burgers, pizzas and more at nominal rates.

“Through the kiosk, we aim to effect behavioral change and help these children feel confident. We are not doing it for profit currently. We can see that other inmates too are getting inspired and are showing an interest to join the initiative,” said Bharathi.

Those working at the kiosk say the wages has helped them gain respect in their families. “My parents have now started respecting me and are considering my opinions. It feels great to be valued,” said one of the kiosk staff.

Apart from running the kiosk, the NGO continues to conduct baking courses for interested inmates. They are taught to bake both savouries and sweet. A fine way of helping them deal with bittersweet realities of life.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp