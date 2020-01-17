Home Cities Chennai

Hair-o-mania: Man cuts off woman’s hair in moving auto, fetish suspected

Hair fetish? Guy let off with a warning after his parents summoned

Published: 17th January 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 01:36 PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a creepy incident, a man, suspected to have a hair fetish, cut the hair of a 23-year-old woman who was travelling in a share auto. As the woman did not prefer to lodge a complaint, police let him off with a warning.

The 23-year-old woman on Sunday took a share auto from Nerkundram to a shopping mall in Aminjikarai. “Near NSK Nagar junction, she understood that someone had cut half of her hair,” the police said.

“She screamed and the vehicle stopped. There were two passengers seated behind the woman and the auto driver checked both of them. To his shock, the woman’s hair was neatly rolled inside one of the man’s pockets,” said  Inspector Vivekanandan. Other passengers nabbed the suspect when he tried to flee and together they reached Aminjikarai police station. The suspect was working as a clerk in a lawyer’s office and is suspected to have a hair fetish.

“We inquired if the woman’s family had any enemies and also if the suspect was involved in any black magic activities. However, the victim decided not to file any complaint,” police said. The suspect’s parents were summoned.

