Coming soon, e-scooters at four Chennai metro stations

Published: 19th January 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail has added another form of feeder service to provide last mile connectivity for its passengers. Electric scooters will be available from four metro stations- Alandur, Nandanam, Guindy, and Little Mount for starters. Coming months, 6000 more scooters are going to be added covering the remaining metro stations.

To avail the service, those interested can download the ‘Flyy’ App from google play store. The vehicles will be available for rent at `1 per minute. The scooters can be used from 7 am to 9 pm in the above mentioned stations. “The passenger can drop off the scooter anywhere within the Flyy zone. Each detination point chosen by the user will have a fixed zone within which they can drop off the scooter,” said an official.

This initiative is being carried out by CMRL in association with Flyy rental services to provide a green alternative as opposed to fuel-run vehicles. CMRL is currently operating share autos, share taxi, cabs and tempo travelers as modes of last mile connectivity.

