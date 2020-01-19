Gang nabbed from MP in Chennai, 1.5 kg gold recovered

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly a week after a four-member gang robbed 4.3 kg of gold worth Rs 1.7 crore from two persons posing as Delhi police officers at Broadway, a special team of city police have secured the suspects from Madhya Pradesh and seized 1.5 kg of gold and `1 lakh cash from them. The suspects were identified as H Abu Hyder Ali (52) of Bhopal, R Mehandi Hassan (46) of Bhopal, R Shadiq (35) of Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh and A Hassan (29) of Karnataka.

“They were part of an Iranian gang and have robbed men with the same modus operandi in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore. They would roam in commercial areas on two-wheelers and rob random persons,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Flower Bazaar) Lakshmanan.On January 10, Kaus Mohammed, who worked for an Andhra Pradesh-based businessman, reached Chennai with `1.7 crore in a car along with driver Dinesh Kumar to buy gold. When they were walking back to the car with the gold, they were intercepted by a four-member gang.

They allegedly introduced themselves as Delhi police and told the duo that they had received information that they were carrying weapons. When Kaus and Dinesh refuted the charge, the gang insisted on checking their belongings. Upon checking the gang stole the gold and fled the spot. Based on a complaint from Kaus, Elephant Gate police registered a case. Police received information that the gang had escaped to Madhya Pradesh. When the special team reached Madhya Pradesh, the gang had left for Goa.

The team rushed to Goa and found out that the gang had boarded a train to Madhya Pradesh. “We alerted the Railway Protection Force and Madhya Pradesh police. The suspects were arrested and produced before a local court before being brought back to Chennai,” said a senior police official. The four persons were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

