Home Cities Chennai

Gang nabbed from MP in Chennai, 1.5 kg gold recovered

They allegedly introduced themselves as Delhi police and told the duo that they had received information that they were carrying weapons.

Published: 19th January 2020 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly a week after a four-member gang robbed 4.3 kg of gold worth Rs 1.7 crore from two persons posing as Delhi police officers at Broadway, a special team of city police have secured the suspects from Madhya Pradesh and seized 1.5 kg of gold and `1 lakh cash from them. The suspects were identified as H Abu Hyder Ali (52) of Bhopal, R Mehandi Hassan (46) of Bhopal, R Shadiq (35) of Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh and A Hassan (29) of Karnataka.

“They were part of an Iranian gang and have robbed men with the same modus operandi in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore. They would roam in commercial areas on two-wheelers and rob random persons,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Flower Bazaar) Lakshmanan.On January 10, Kaus Mohammed, who worked for an Andhra Pradesh-based businessman, reached Chennai with `1.7 crore in a car along with driver Dinesh Kumar to buy gold. When they were walking back to the car with the gold, they were intercepted by a four-member gang.

They allegedly introduced themselves as Delhi police and told the duo that they had received information that they were carrying weapons. When Kaus and Dinesh refuted the charge, the gang insisted on checking their belongings. Upon checking the gang stole the gold and fled the spot. Based on a complaint from Kaus, Elephant Gate police registered a case. Police received information that the gang had escaped to Madhya Pradesh. When the special team reached Madhya Pradesh, the gang had left for Goa.

The team rushed to Goa and found out that the gang had boarded a train to Madhya Pradesh. “We alerted the Railway Protection Force and Madhya Pradesh police. The suspects were arrested and produced before a local court before being brought back to Chennai,” said a senior police official. The four persons were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

Background
According to the police source, the suspects were part of an Iranian gang and had robbed men with the same modus operandi in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore. They would roam in commercial areas 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp