Hindu spiritual fair begins from Jan 29, Kannagi to be the Mascot this year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The 11th edition of the Hindu Spiritual and Service fair will be inaugurated at the Gurunanak College on January 18. It will be open for the public between January 29 and February 3. A joint initiative of Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation and Initiative for Moral and Cultural Training Foundation, this year’s theme is ‘foster women’s honour’.On Sunday evening, Ramakrishna Math manager, Swamy Vimurthanandaji Maharaj performed a special ratha yatra pooja on the vans that would be used to spread word about the fair in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Chengelpet.

“The vans will visit more than 1,000 schools and other places in these four districts. The volunteers will spread word on fair’s usual themes, conserve forest and protect wildlife, preserve ecology, sustain environment, inculcate family and human values, instill patriotism and foster women’s honour,” said R Rajalakshmi, managing trustee, Initiative for Moral and Cultural Training Foundation.

A series of curtain raiser events have been planned. It includes Bharatheeya Samskara Ganam by 10,000 women at AM Jain College in Meenambakkam on January 24 and Sri Krishna Samskara Yoga by 10,000 boys on January 27.“The mascot of this year is Kannagi. An over 20-ft statue will be placed at the entrance of the fair. We want to spread awareness about her powerful story,” said Rajalakshmi.

The fair which explores ancient Indian concepts began in 2009. This year more than 300 Hindu spiritual organisations and communities are participating. The events include special performances by artists from Rajasthan, Kerala, Odisha and Karnataka, yaagam by women, talks, Srinivasa Kalyanam and dramas. All of these will celebrate women empowerment. Last year, the fair attracted more than 15 lakh people and this year they are expecting more footfalls. The entry is free.