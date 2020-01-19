Home Cities Chennai

Hindu spiritual fair begins from Jan 29, Kannagi to be the Mascot this year

The 11th edition of the Hindu Spiritual and Service fair will be inaugurated at the Gurunanak College on January 18.

Published: 19th January 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

The fair was inaugurated at Gurunanak College in Chennai on Saturday | debadatta mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The 11th edition of the Hindu Spiritual and Service fair will be inaugurated at the Gurunanak College on January 18. It will be open for the public between January 29 and February 3. A joint initiative of Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation and Initiative for Moral and Cultural Training Foundation, this year’s theme is ‘foster women’s honour’.On Sunday evening, Ramakrishna Math manager, Swamy Vimurthanandaji Maharaj performed a special ratha yatra pooja on the vans that would be used to spread word about the fair in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Chengelpet.

“The vans will visit more than 1,000 schools and other places in these four districts. The volunteers will spread word on fair’s usual themes, conserve forest and protect wildlife, preserve ecology, sustain environment, inculcate family and human values, instill patriotism and foster women’s honour,” said R Rajalakshmi, managing trustee, Initiative for Moral and Cultural Training Foundation.

A series of curtain raiser events have been planned. It includes Bharatheeya Samskara Ganam by 10,000 women at AM Jain College in Meenambakkam on January 24 and Sri Krishna Samskara Yoga by 10,000 boys on January 27.“The mascot of this year is Kannagi. An over 20-ft statue will be placed at the entrance of the fair. We want to spread awareness about her powerful story,” said Rajalakshmi.

The fair which explores ancient Indian concepts began in 2009. This year more than 300 Hindu spiritual organisations and communities are participating. The events include special performances by artists from Rajasthan, Kerala, Odisha and Karnataka, yaagam by women, talks, Srinivasa Kalyanam and dramas. All of these will celebrate women empowerment. Last year, the fair attracted more than 15 lakh people and this year they are expecting more footfalls. The entry is free.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp