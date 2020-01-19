History sheeter hacked to death by 8-member gang

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 23-year old history-sheeter was allegedly hacked to death by an eight-member gang in Vyasarpadi on Friday night. The deceased, S Santhoshkumar of Periyar Nagar, has several cases pending against him at Sembium police station.

Police suspect the motive behind the murder to be previous enmity. “On Sunday, at around 8 pm, Santhosh Kumar was standing outside his house when eight men, on three bikes, hacked him to death and escaped. Hearing his screams, the neighbours tried to rescue him and rushed him to the hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead”, police officials said. Five special teams have been formed to nab the suspects and further probe is on.