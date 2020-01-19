Kaanum Pongal: Waste collected from Marina, Besant Nagar beaches

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The City Corporation on Saturday collected around 25 metric tonnes of garbage from Marina and Besant Nagar beaches following ‘Kaanum Pongal’ revelry the previous day. In 2018, around 42 tonnes of garbage were littered in both the beaches while in 2019 it came down to 20 metric tonnes. But in 2020, around 10 metric tonnes were collected from Besant Nagar beach and 16 metric tonnes from Marina, said Corporation zonal officials.

Most of the waste collected was plastic bottles, bags and food wrappers. “We had placed many waste bins in the areas before the festival, in addition to e-toilets and other basic arrangements. But still more awareness needs to be spread on using bins properly,’’ said a corporation official. Over 1 lakh people thronged the beaches on Friday.