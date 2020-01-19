Road mishap: 2 dead, 11 injured in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two persons died and 11 others were injured after a mini-truck, in which they were travelling, toppled on the Chennai-Kolkata Highway near Gummidipoondi on Saturday morning.

The vehicle was carrying 22 persons and some vegetables when it toppled.

The deceased, Parandhaman (60) of MN Kandigai village near Sathyavedu and Sekar (55) of Alamelumangapuram village in Andhra Pradesh, died on the way to the hospital. A case has been registered.