Road mishap: 2 dead, 11 injured in Chennai
Two persons died and 11 others were injured after a mini-truck, in which they were travelling, toppled on the Chennai-Kolkata Highway near Gummidipoondi on Saturday morning.
Published: 19th January 2020 05:25 AM | Last Updated: 19th January 2020 05:25 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Two persons died and 11 others were injured after a mini-truck, in which they were travelling, toppled on the Chennai-Kolkata Highway near Gummidipoondi on Saturday morning.
The vehicle was carrying 22 persons and some vegetables when it toppled.
The deceased, Parandhaman (60) of MN Kandigai village near Sathyavedu and Sekar (55) of Alamelumangapuram village in Andhra Pradesh, died on the way to the hospital. A case has been registered.