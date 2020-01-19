Home Cities Chennai

Robbers strike four different places in Chennai on Friday night

At least four robberies were reported in different parts of the city on Friday night in which 10 sovereigns of gold, a mobile phone and cash were robbed by bike-born criminals.  

By Express News Service

Nesapakkam 
S Thamizhselvi (29) of Choolaipallam in MGR Nagar, who works as a beautician, was returning home in a two-wheeler with her sister, when they were intercepted by a bike-borne duo near Nesapakkam Erikkarai. They robbed her five sovereigns and fled the spot. Based on her complaint, MGR Nagar police have registered a case. 

Avadi
Similarly, R Ezhilarasi of Palavedu, near Avadi, was walking to her house via the Outer Ring Road on Friday night when two men on a bike waylaid her. One of them snatched her five-sovereign chain, and when she raised an alarm, they escaped. Muthapudupet police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.

Poonamalle High Road 
In another incident, a 46-year-old man was robbed of a mobile phone and `2,500 cash by a three-member gang on Friday night. 

K Ganesan (46) of Egmore, who works as a temporary car driver with the railways, was intercepted by a trio at Ritherdon Road-Poonamallee High Road junction who reached the spot in a scooter. They attacked and robbed him at knifepoint. Ganesan, who got treated at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hosptial as outpatient, lodged a complaint at Vepery police station. A case has been registered. 

Koyambedu
In Koyambedu, an autorickshaw passenger was robbed of `3,500 by three men. The victim, Lakshmanan (18) of Salem, returned to Chennai after Pongal and boarded an auto rickshaw to go to Tiruporur. The auto was obstructed by a three-member gang and robbed. Koyambedu police are inquiring about the incident.

