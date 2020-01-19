Robbers strike four different places in Chennai on Friday night

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At least four robberies were reported in different parts of the city on Friday night in which 10 sovereigns of gold, a mobile phone and cash were robbed by bike-born criminals.

Nesapakkam

S Thamizhselvi (29) of Choolaipallam in MGR Nagar, who works as a beautician, was returning home in a two-wheeler with her sister, when they were intercepted by a bike-borne duo near Nesapakkam Erikkarai. They robbed her five sovereigns and fled the spot. Based on her complaint, MGR Nagar police have registered a case.

Avadi

Similarly, R Ezhilarasi of Palavedu, near Avadi, was walking to her house via the Outer Ring Road on Friday night when two men on a bike waylaid her. One of them snatched her five-sovereign chain, and when she raised an alarm, they escaped. Muthapudupet police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.

Poonamalle High Road

In another incident, a 46-year-old man was robbed of a mobile phone and `2,500 cash by a three-member gang on Friday night.

K Ganesan (46) of Egmore, who works as a temporary car driver with the railways, was intercepted by a trio at Ritherdon Road-Poonamallee High Road junction who reached the spot in a scooter. They attacked and robbed him at knifepoint. Ganesan, who got treated at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hosptial as outpatient, lodged a complaint at Vepery police station. A case has been registered.

Koyambedu

In Koyambedu, an autorickshaw passenger was robbed of `3,500 by three men. The victim, Lakshmanan (18) of Salem, returned to Chennai after Pongal and boarded an auto rickshaw to go to Tiruporur. The auto was obstructed by a three-member gang and robbed. Koyambedu police are inquiring about the incident.