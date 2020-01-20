Home Cities Chennai

Kathak aspirants get a new studio in Chennai

On Sunday, the danseuse launched Kathak Darpan Institute — a wing of Kathak Darpan Trust, in Neelankarai. 

Published: 20th January 2020 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 01:35 AM   |  A+A-

Neha Banerjee also works with underprivileged students. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai is the hub of Bharatanatyam. Kathak needs more attention and a lot of work is required to promote this art. It’s difficult to find accompanists from the city for dance concerts. However, I feel excited to see the interest and inclination of people towards Kathak,” said Kathak artiste Neha Banerjee, a senior disciple of Pandit Birju Maharaj and the artistic director of Kathak Darpan Trust. 

For the last five years, the Trust has been keeping the age-old dance form up and alive in the city. From conducting workshops which feature various dance exponents from across the country to now, setting up a dedicated dance studio — Neha has been on a perpetual quest to build a strong platform for Kathak. On Sunday, the danseuse launched Kathak Darpan Institute — a wing of Kathak Darpan Trust, in Neelankarai. 

Ragini Maharaj, grandaughter of Pandit Birju Maharaj presided as the chief guest of the event. The dancer who specialises in the Lucknow Gharana presented a tribute to Lord Krishna followed by a lecture on footwork and hand techniques in the dance form. “This is my first time in Chennai. It’s great to see so many takers for Kathak. As dancers, we want all dance forms and styles to be treated equally. Dancers have learned from my grandfather and taken this art form to different parts of the globe. This institute will be a great place for aspirants to hone their moves,” said Ragini. The idea of the institute is to bring Hindustani music to Chennai and make the work of Kathak practitioners easier. Neha will be conducting classes for different batches of students every day. She will also be roping in dance exponents in the field for workshops regularly. 

“Kathak Darpan Trust was started in Mumbai. This is my first institute in Chennai. The institute offers a full certificate course in Kathak,” said Neha. Address: No 321, First floor, Sri Kapaleeswarar Nagar, Neelankarai. For details, call: 9833777973

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kathak Neha Banerjee Kathak Studio Kathak Darpan Trust Kathak Darpan Institute
India Matters
Representational Image. | File Photo
India’s richest 1% saw wealth grow 13 times faster than poorest 50%: Oxfam
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Finch
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)
One nation one ration card scheme: 12 states to get direct benefits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gandhi kites fly high at international festival in Hubballi
Stat of the Art: No stopping King Kohli and Hitman Rohit
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp