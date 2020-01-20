Pay Rs 19.5 lakh to auto driver’s kin, insurer told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four years after the death of a 19-year old in an accident near Velacherry, a motor claims accident tribunal has directed a private insurance company to provide a compensation of Rs 19.35 lakh to the family.

A petition filed by Jayasudha and Manohar on December 26, 2016, said their son J Rahul was driving an autorickshaw when a lorry coming from the opposite direction along Muthukumarasamy Salai near Velacherry hit it. Rahul sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot.

The family claimed the accident was caused by rash and negligent driving of the lorry driver. The family filed a petition at the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal claiming Rs 60 lakh. Denying allegations, the counsel for the insurance firm submitted that the deceased had driven rashly and was at fault and also the claim amount was exorbitant.

The tribunal presided by S Umamaheshwari observed that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving of the lorry driver. Considering the age and occupation of the deceased by arriving at a monthly salary of Rs 10,000, the tribunal directed the insurer to provide compensation.