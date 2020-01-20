Home Cities Chennai

Pay Rs 19.5 lakh to auto driver’s kin, insurer told

The family claimed the accident was caused by rash and negligent driving of the lorry driver.

Published: 20th January 2020 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

autorickshaws

Image of autorickshaws used for representational purpose (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four years after the death of a 19-year old in an accident near Velacherry, a motor claims accident tribunal has directed a private insurance company to provide a compensation of Rs 19.35 lakh to the family.

A petition filed by Jayasudha and Manohar on December 26, 2016, said their son J Rahul was driving an autorickshaw when a lorry coming from the opposite direction along Muthukumarasamy Salai near Velacherry hit it. Rahul sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot.

The family claimed the accident was caused by rash and negligent driving of the lorry driver. The family filed a  petition at the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal claiming Rs 60 lakh. Denying allegations, the counsel for the insurance firm submitted that the deceased had driven rashly and was at fault and also the claim amount was exorbitant.

The tribunal presided by S Umamaheshwari observed that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving of the lorry driver. Considering the age and occupation of the deceased by arriving at a monthly salary of Rs 10,000, the tribunal directed the insurer to provide compensation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | File Photo
India’s richest 1% saw wealth grow 13 times faster than poorest 50%: Oxfam
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Finch
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)
One nation one ration card scheme: 12 states to get direct benefits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gandhi kites fly high at international festival in Hubballi
Stat of the Art: No stopping King Kohli and Hitman Rohit
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp