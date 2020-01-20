Rhythm and music to mediate mind matters

Veena Mani By

CHENNAI: Mind Matters Circle (MMC), a peer support group for people with psycho-socio vulnerabilities or disabilities recently celebrated its second anniversary — Iceberg 2020 at Vidya Sagar, Kotturpuram. As the group stepped into its third year, a new method to help people fight mental health conditions — ‘Drums Circle’ was introduced. The method, which uses African drums will enable participants to feel a sense of joy by following a certain rhythm.

Saravana Raj, the founder of MMC said that they are introducing this because other peer groups that have used this as therapy have found positive results. Talking to CE, he said, “We will introduce this as a method of therapy for anyone who is part of MMC. Some people who are part of the circle have psycho-social disabilities like bipolar disorder while others are just people who want to work for the upliftment of people with such disorders. Anyone can join our group. We have seen this method being followed by other groups and it seems to work. We will give it a shot this year.”

He also emphasised how there is a lot to be done in society in terms of acceptance and inclusion of people with psychological disorders. “When people with psychosocial disabilities react, they are treated and branded as abnormal,” he rued. Addressing the gathering, disabilities rights activist and polio survivor Meenakshi Balasubramanian spoke about the rights and laws that are in place for people with disabilities. “While we have laws to safeguard our rights, there are loopholes too. We have to work towards erasing these loopholes. Provisions like penalty and various rights are additions to the latest disabilities law to protect the rights of disabled people,” she said, adding that the society needs to change the way it looks at a person with disability.

“Even if I take my mother-in-law to the hospital as a caregiver, I am branded as the patient just because I am in a wheelchair. Such things need to change. We also have the right to make decisions,” she said.