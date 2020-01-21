Home Cities Chennai

A natural tonic for a healthy pregnancy

Published: 21st January 2020 06:13 AM

By Ganesh Babu NM
CHENNAI:  The uterus is one of the major female hormone responsive organs of the reproductive system that is also commonly known as womb. This pear-shaped, 60 gm-weighing uterus nurtures the fertilised ovum that develops into foetus and delivers up to a 4.5-kg baby. A weak uterus comes with a number of health complaints. Hence, it is essential to have uterine tonics, especially during pregnancy.  

Intake of Lodh or Lodhra is recommended in our traditional systems of medicine as an effective remedy for health problems associated with uterus. It is mentioned that Lodhra acts as uterine tonic by relaxing uterus wall and tissues. Decoction of the bark is administered orally for treating uterine bleeding. Lodhra and Pippali (Piper longum L.) mixed with honey and milk is given to prevent frequent miscarriages. Besides being a uterine tonic, it is also used against eye diseases, bronchial complaints, bleeding gums, arthritis, ulcers, and skin diseases including leprosy, fever and dysentery.

Lodhra is botanically known as Symplocos racemosa Roxb. belonging to the family Symplocaceae. It is known as vellai lothiram in Tamil and paachoti in Malayalam. Lodh is an evergreen tree and reaches up to 6 m in height. Leaves are alternate and spirally arranged with a narrow base, glandular-serrate along margins, sharp at apex with a glossy lamina above and is  6 to 12 cm long and 3-5 cm broad with a 1.5 cm long stalk. Inflorescences are axillary, simple or compound racemes, up to 10 cm long. Flowers are bisexual and mildly fragrant and are 1.5 cm in length with white or cream coloured petals and  5 mm long stamens. Fruits are drupes,  ellipsoid, bluish-purple when ripe and are 1.5 cm long and 0.6 cm broad, 1 to 3-seeded. In India, its distribution is recorded in the Western Peninsula region, North Eastern India and Sub-Himalayan tracts.

These are author’s views. All medicines should be taken on doctor’s prescription.

