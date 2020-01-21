Encroachments removed in Avadi, court told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Structures encroaching upon a waterbody in Avadi municipality, including a temple and a mosque, have been razed down as per court orders, the Special Government Pleader (SGP) told a bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan on Monday.

The submission was made in response to a contempt petition filed by Konambedu Village People Welfare Association. The SGP told the Bench a proposal had been sent to TNSCB to provide alternative accommodation for 17 persons who had encroached upon the waterbody. They are likely to be shifted to Poochi Athipedu, and their superstructure will be razed down.