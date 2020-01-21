Expert explains

Justice K Chandru By

CHENNAI: When government officials declare a property, should we look at the price of the property when it was bought or the current value?

— Baskar Seshadri

Government officials have to declare and report the purchase of properties every time when there is a transaction by way of sale, mortgage or transfer. Therefore, either when they raise a loan or spend money, the current records will be available with the concerned government department and the permission granted by the superiors.

The value of the property will have to be calculated on the basis of the records submitted by the government servant periodically. It is only when they are caught by the vigilance, the real value will be ascertained before any steps are taken to prosecute them under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

My daughter-in-law lodged a dowry harassment complaint against me, my wife and my son at the AWPS Tiruverumbur, Tiruchy. I requested the police inspector to do the basic investigation to ascertain the veracity of the complaint and arrest me if she’s satisfied of my culpability, yet she went on to file a case against all of us at the Mahila Court under various sections. Is it legal to do so without even offering an opportunity for me to defend myself? What legal action can I take against the complainant and the police inspector?

— Jayaraman

Now the matter is pending before the Mahila Court. Any complaint of improper investigation can be raised only during the cross-examination of the investigation officer and in the trial. Is there a limit on the number of adjournments for a criminal case or otherwise? Hundreds of cases of social interest get adjourned for petty reasons and the case is dragged for years. Is there any law that beyond a point adjournment has no value at all?

— Baskar Seshadri

Even when the law fixes time limit for completion of the cases, the courts do not complete the hearing before that date. For example, in the Industrial Disputes Act, the provision fixing the time limit was construed as directory and not mandatory. Very recently even under the Arbitration Act, the time limit fixed earlier has been extended by the Parliament through an amendment. There is no bar for unlimited adjournments. However, sub-ordinate courts are always pulled up by the High Court for undue delay whereas the High Court do not have any such time limit.