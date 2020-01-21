Inline scanners at domestic terminal too

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Airport Authority of India for the first time introduced Inline Baggage Screening System with CTX (Computer Tomography X-ray) Scanners for the first time at Chennai Airport’s Domestic terminal on Monday.

This comes after AAI introduced the similar system at the International terminal thus enhancing aviation safety and security infrastructure at Chennai Airport. This would mean that passengers will not have to queue up and get their registered baggage scanned before dropping at the check-in counters, resulting in faster passenger processing, minimum queuing time, and less congestion at Check-in Area, a release stated.