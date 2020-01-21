Man strangles wife to death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man who allegedly murdered his wife following an argument was arrested by the city police on Monday. The murder took place on Saturday. As per the police, Prasad, the accused, was married to Usha and the couple had a daughter. “The couple was living in Maduvankarai, and they ran a shop in that locality,” say police.

“They often quarrelled over financial issues.” On Saturday during a fight, Prasad strangled Usha to death,” the police said. He then took his daughter and went away to his native place in Nellore. He confessed the crime to his family, who in turn informed Chennai police. On Monday, Prasad returned and he was arrested.